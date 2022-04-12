Dohj LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,849,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,014,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

