Dohj LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,916,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335,398. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

