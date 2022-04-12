Dohj LLC Sells 50 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

