Dohj LLC Sells 6,091 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 309,046 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,876,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 735,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 711,623 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.