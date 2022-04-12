Dohj LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,863,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,390,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 5,858,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,010. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

