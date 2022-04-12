Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

DOMA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA opened at $1.84 on Monday. Doma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.