Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $480.73.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $387.92 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.