Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,192,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

