DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE DLY opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

