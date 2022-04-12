Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,389. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,495. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

