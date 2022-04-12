DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $5.83 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00014645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $464,782.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.16 or 0.07498498 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,868.92 or 1.00114095 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

