Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
DUKE stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.89. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of £152.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.67.
Duke Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
