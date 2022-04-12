Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

DUKE stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.89. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of £152.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.