Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS DNLMY remained flat at $$13.71 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

