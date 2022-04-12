Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $695,564 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.