Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of LPRO opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.