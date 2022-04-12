Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 107,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FLL stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

