Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

