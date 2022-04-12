Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.