DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company faces headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation. It is seeing supply constraints of key raw materials globally, mainly in its nylon and polyester product lines. Raw materials cost inflation is expected to continue to affect the company’s margins in the first quarter. Weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is also affecting the company’s volumes. The semiconductor shortage is still hurting automotive builds around the world. DuPont’s Mobility & Materials unit is expected to face volume pressure in the first quarter. DuPont is also exposed to weakness in its Interconnect Solutions business. Organic sales in this business are being partly affected by the supply-chain constraints.”

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.41.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.48 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,822,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

