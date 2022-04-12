Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 22,440 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $627,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 364,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 186,866 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

