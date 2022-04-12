DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

