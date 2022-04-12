easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 815 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 815 ($10.62) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 543.56 ($7.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

