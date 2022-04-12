easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 709 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 709 ($9.24) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

LON EZJ traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 543.56 ($7.08). The company had a trading volume of 6,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 590.43. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

