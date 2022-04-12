Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 312.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

