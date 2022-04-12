EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 797.5% in March

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a growth of 797.5% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDRVF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.54) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$25.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.