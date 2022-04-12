Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $63.60 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

