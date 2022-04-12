Eidoo Market Cap Reaches $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (EDO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Eidoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eidoo has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00104764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

EDO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

