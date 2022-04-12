Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $216.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.