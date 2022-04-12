Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

