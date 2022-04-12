Elementeum Hits 1-Day Volume of $111.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $17,833.08 and approximately $111.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

