Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Acquires 1,600 Shares of Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$31.45 ($23.29) per share, with a total value of A$50,316.80 ($37,271.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.