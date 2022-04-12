Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Acquires 1,600 Shares of Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$31.45 ($23.29) per share, with a total value of A$50,316.80 ($37,271.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

