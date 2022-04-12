Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
