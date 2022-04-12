Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $124,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 59 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,158.48 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,221.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,956.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,912.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

