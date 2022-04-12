Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.