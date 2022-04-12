Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $8.75 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

