ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

