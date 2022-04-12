Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, reaching C$9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,155. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$819.67 million and a PE ratio of -43.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.31.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.