Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000.

Eneti stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,174. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

