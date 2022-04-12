Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.13

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 161350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

