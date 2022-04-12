Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.