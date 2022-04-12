Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.86.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.