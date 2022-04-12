Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Genuine Parts’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.