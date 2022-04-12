Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of WLL opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

