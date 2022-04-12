Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.