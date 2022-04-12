Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $307,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of EQR opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

