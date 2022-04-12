Eric Glen Nickle Sells 1,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $9,032,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

