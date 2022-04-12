Escalade (ESCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 225.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

