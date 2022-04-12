Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Head-To-Head Review

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $430.02 million 6.01 -$339.16 million ($1.68) -7.63 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Hermitage Offshore Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Euronav and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -77.54% -16.42% -8.96% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Euronav beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

