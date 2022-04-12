Evercore ISI Cuts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $15.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

