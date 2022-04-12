Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.29. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

